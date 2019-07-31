Pakistani Star Cricketer Apologises for His Involvement in Online Scandal with Multiple Women

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has admitted to wrongdoing and tendered an apology to Pakistan Cricket Board after landing in hot water over leaked sexist messages he'd written to women on WhatsApp, which were re-posted on Twitter on 25 July.

Wasim Khan, Managing Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, informed the media on Tuesday (30 July) that the Board views his conduct violation seriously and spoken to Imam about it; the cricketer is apologetic regarding the whole incident.

"Imam was remorseful and has apologised for all that has happened and admitted his mistake. He said the matter got out of hand due to a misunderstanding," Geo.tv quoted PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as saying.

Khan added although the matter is personal and private to the 23-year-old batsman, players are expected to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline, as they are not just players but ambassadors of Pakistan's cricket team and Pakistan.

Earlier Imam-Ul-Haq, who is also the nephew of former Pakistani cricket team captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, was caught with his pants down when a girl accused him of cheating and womanising; she then shared WhatsApp messages he'd sent to multiple girls.

The Twitter user leaked the videos and screenshot of the batsman's objectionable intimate chats with various girls; Imam had to face a huge backlash in social media.

So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single.#Imamulhaq pic.twitter.com/t3NHSSvY6N — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) 25 July 2019

Imam played an integral role in ICC World Cup 2019, scoring 100 against Bangladesh at Lord’s, which led to Pakistan’s victory by 94 runs. But Pakistan eventually fell short of the net run rate and could not make it to the semi-finals, only finishing fifth in the tournament.