India’s Prime Minister Calls Muslim Divorce Law 'an Archaic Practice Confined to Dustbin of History'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that with the passage of a law that will eradicate the ability of Muslim men to divorce a woman instantly, that India is eliminating an “archaic and medieval practice", which he believes belongs in "the dustbin of history”

India's Parliament passed a contentious bill on Tuesday (30 July) to ban and criminalise the ability of Muslim men to get an instant divorce by uttering the word “Talaq” three times. It will now go to the President for approval, before coming into force.

An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history!



Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society.



India rejoices today! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019

​The contentious clauses in the bill are, (i) it is a cognisable offence; (ii) it is a non-bailable and the husband can be jailed and denied bail and (iii) it provides for a subsistence allowance a Muslim man must provide to his divorced wife and children.

The upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Tuesday with 99 votes in favour and 84 against, after it sailed through the lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

India’s Supreme Court had in its judgement in August 2017 ruled the practice of triple talaq “unconstitutional”. The court also had asked the government to frame a new divorce legislation to replace the abolished practice.

President Ram Nath Kovind termed the passage of the bill as “A milestone in the quest for gender justice.”

Passage in the Rajya Sabha of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill completes Parliament's approval of ban on the inequitable practice of triple talaq. A milestone in the quest for gender justice; a moment of satisfaction for the entire country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2019

​Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s President and Home Minister of India, Amit Shah commented, “Prime Minister has fulfilled his commitment and ensured a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice.

Today is a great day for India’s democracy.



I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice.



I thank all parties who supported this historic bill. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2019

​Social media has been abuzz with posts hailing the passage, as also some against.

Salute to all the activists who fought for abolition of #TripleTalaq & all MPs who have supported the #TripleTalaqBill in parliament.@narendramodi Thanks You Sir🙏

Next should be Uniform Civil Code.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Av8socNNVj — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 30, 2019

When you consider this is the first modest reform of Muslim Personal Law since 1939 by Parliament, you will realise the significance of today’s Bill to criminalise Triple Talaq. Thank you @narendramodi for your determination to overcome challenges — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) July 30, 2019

Really happy that the archaic and medieval practice of triple talaq has been done away with by the @narendramodi govt. Now it is time to do away with another archaic and medieval practice - of destroying temples and building mosques. Let us build a #RamMandir in Ayodhya. — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) July 30, 2019

Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the Triple Talaq bill is finally a law! When history of women centric movements and empowerment will be written in India, Prime Minister Modi and his government’s name will figure right on top. #TripleTalaq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 30, 2019

Centuries of injustice faced by our Muslim women due to practice of #TripleTalaq has been finally abolished as the triple talaq bill today cleared Rajya Sabha hurdle. I congratulate Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji for this historic step to fight for the rights of our Muslim women. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 30, 2019

​Another section questioned the move, when the top court of the country had already declared the regressive practice as unconstitutional. They alleged, the government is not interested in gender equality for Muslim women, but only politics over them.

Let there be no doubt #TripleTalaqBill is an extension of Modi govt’s anti-Muslim politics.

It is not only against Muslim men but against Muslim women as well.

It satisfies only one agenda of this govt-

Demonise Muslim men,Patronise Muslims women.

And appease the Hindu vote bank. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) July 30, 2019

All men in India can abandon their wives merrily, without any fear of punishment, EXCEPT Muslims.



Shouldn't this be an incentive for women of all religions to marry Muslim men? Greater chance of not being abandoned?#TripleTalaq — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) July 30, 2019

How come it's only the non Muslim women who are happy at the Triple Talaq Bill? — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) July 30, 2019

Now Muslim men won’t give Divorce but simply abandon their wife and family, like his non Muslim brothers, without facing any consequences or the law.

If this is empowerment of women then Indian wives are the most empowered in the world. — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) July 30, 2019

