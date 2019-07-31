Tokyo Still Seeks Japan-DPRK Summit Without Conditions - Report

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that Tokyo closely cooperates with the United States on the incident with the recent launch of projectiles by North Korea.

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported with a reference to Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

"We have no confirmations that [the launches] had an impact on the security of our state. We continue to closely cooperate, including with the United States", Abe was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese Defence Ministry said earlier that no North Korean missiles were detected within Japan's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

The incident occurs less than a week since Pyongyang fired two projectiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan last Thursday. The JCS subsequently said that the launches were of two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW