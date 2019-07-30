Protesters Clash With Hong Kong Police As 44 People Charged in Sunday Rallies - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters occurred on Tuesday in Hong Kong, hours after local authorities confirmed that they had charged 44 people with rioting over Sunday's anti-extradition bill protests, local media reported.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, the protesters gathered in front of the police station, where the 44 arrested people are allegedly being held and refused to disperse after the police asked them to leave.

The demonstrators then started throwing objects at the officers standing outside the station compound, who answered with pepper spray. Some protesters also threw eggs and drew graffiti on the station.

As a result, special police forces with riot gear were sent to disperse the crowd.

An authorized demonstration on Sunday descended into chaos after protesters left the agreed route and clashed with police, throwing bricks at officers and setting fires at different locations. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Earlier on Tuesday, local media reported that a Hong Kong court would bring rioting charges against 44 of the protesters detained during violent clashes on Sunday.

Hong Kong residents have been rallying for two months against a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, challenging Hong Kong's long-time position of autonomy from China.

Despite the city’s chief executive saying the bill was dead, rallies have continued.