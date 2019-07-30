India to Probe UK's Rolls Royce for Alleged Bribes to Book Multimillion Dollars Defence Contracts

New Delhi (Sputnik): New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed a case against British car manufacturer Rolls-Royce for allegedly paying bribes to win public sector contracts. The move follows a five-year investigation.

The CBI said that Rolls Royce may have paid bribes through an agent Ashok Patni, to unknown officials at the country's military jet maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in order to win a contracts worth over a billion dollars between 2000 and 2013.

Sources said the case is related to the supply for spare parts for Hawk trainer and Jaguar fighter aircraft engines to HAL.

The inquiry was initiated after the defence ministry urged the CBI to look into the supply of aircraft engines to HAL.

HAL has been building Rolls-Royce engines under licence for India’s Jaguar fighter and Hawk advanced jet trainer fleet.

The CBI also alleged that the British firm also bribed state funded oil firms such as ONGC and GAIL. HAL, through its Industrial and Marine Gas Turbine Division, also buys and maintains gas turbines for ONGC and GAIL.

The agency alleged that Rolls Royce engaged the services of an agent in spite of "signing an integrity pact which bars such arrangements."