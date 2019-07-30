India's Karnataka Cancels Birth Anniversary Celebrations of 18-Century King Who Fought British Rule

New Delhi (Sputnik): The newly sworn-in Bharatiya Janata Party government in India’s southern Karnataka state has cancelled the birth anniversary celebration of Tipu Sultan, the controversial 18th-century ruler of the former Mysore kingdom.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing organisations were against the celebrations, calling Tipu a “religious bigot”. Tipu Sultan fought against the British rule and was killed in May 1799, while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led Karnataka Government orders Kannada & Culture Department, to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The decision was taken during yesterday's cabinet meeting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6slPyDaq8w — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government has cancelled celebrating erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth, which had become an annual event under the previous Congress regime. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/vpRjBWP6ug — Bharath Joshi (@bharathjoshi) July 30, 2019

The decision to celebrate the annual event was taken by the then Congress government in the state in 2015, describing him as a “freedom fighter”. The BJP had slammed the decision as “appeasement” of minorities.

The first year of celebrations witnessed large-scale violence in the state in which two persons died. In the subsequent years, the celebrations were held under enhanced security arrangements.

Great news@BJP4Karnataka Government Cancelled Tipu Sultan Jayanti.



Thank you, CM @BSYBJP



Tipu was a tyrant.

He murdered Lakhs of Hindus.

He also converted 1000s and 1000s of Hindus.

Hindu women were unsafe during his misrule. — Prof. Hari Om (@Prof_Hariom) July 30, 2019

Good decision by #Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa.



No meed to celebrate tyrant & murderer of 000s of #Hindus.



PS: Read what #TipuSultan did to native #Hindus of Coorg then.#TipuJayantiEnds https://t.co/oYnzIZHFOs — Ranjit (@RanjitSMand) July 30, 2019

The ruler is considered to have wiped out the martial inhabitants of Kodagu district – Kodavas. They believe Tipu Sultan was instrumental in torturing and killing thousands of their men and women and forcibly converting them to Islam.

A sect of the upper Brahmin caste in the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district also holds the king responsible for the execution of their ancestors, for their allegiance to the then King of Mysore, now Mysuru. Christians in some southern districts of Karnataka also believe he had unleashed atrocities on their communities.

Historians, however, dispute these claims. They see him as a secular and modern ruler who took on the mighty British Empire.

Tipu Sultan is very much a secular figure as far as I know. I think BJP is making a fundamental mistake going after Tipu's historical legacy. A political party can never change how an icon will be remembered. Tipu is a martyr,nothing can change it.#TipuSultan #Breaking #news — instatweets (@Instantmusings_) July 30, 2019

