BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 77 people sustained injuries as two double-decker buses collided in Hong Kong's Tsing Long highway, local media reported on Tuesday.

The collision took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) just outside the Tai Lam tunnel, the RTHK news outlet reported.

🇭🇰 #HongKong Traffic problems trouble HK this morning ，MRT Delayed and bus center over-crowed.MRT services are disrupted at Tiu Keng Leng station when a group of protesters block a train’s door. MRT passengers were transferred by buses which causing road services overloaded. pic.twitter.com/z9TqNSyvfP — CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) 30 July 2019

Fifteen fire brigades and 25 ambulance vehicles were dispatched at the scene, while all of the injuries were reported to be minor, the report added.

🌐 World Newz 🌐 2 buses collided in #HongKong Tuesday morning, injuring 77 passengers with 2 of them seriously. A driver is still trapped in 1 of the vehicles and rescuers are working at the scene, local media. The cause of the accident is not yet known pic.twitter.com/jHkcwoYHXQ — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) 30 July 2019

According to the text, the cause of the collision remains unknown. The Japanese Transport Department issued a warning about serious congestion in the area.