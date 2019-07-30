At Least 17 Killed as Pakistani Military Plane Crashes During Routine Training - Reports (Photos)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 17 people, including two pilots and three crew members, were killed and several others injured after a small plane belonging to the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed in Rawalpindi, a city in Pakistan's Punjab province, during a routine training flight, local media reported on Tuesday.

Shortly after, a massive fire broke out at the crash site near the Rabi Center shopping mall, engulfing several houses and leaving at least 15 people injured, AFP reported, citing emergency services.

I lived in phase 8, ye hm p b gir sakta ta pr jin ka aj jana lika ta is dunya se o chale gae allah in k gar walo ko sabar ata kare. A small aircraft crash in Phase 7, #BahriaTown #Rawalpindi. More than 10 people died including 2 kids , 3-4 houses completely damaged.😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2klQCC3F79 — luqman bajoury (@BajouryLuqman) July 30, 2019

The cause of the crash remains unclear and rescue brigades are operating at the scene, the report added.

The plane I was filming this night crashed #Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/dR5T2JmnYr — Junaid Khan (@_jay_says) July 29, 2019

According to Reuters, citing local officials, a Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians. Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash which set off a fire in the city, according to Reuters.