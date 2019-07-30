At Least 17 Killed as Pakistani Military Plane Crashes During Routine Training - Reports (Photos)

Shortly after, a massive fire broke out at the crash site near the Rabi Center shopping mall, engulfing several houses and leaving at least 15 people injured, AFP reported, citing emergency services.
I lived in phase 8, ye hm p b gir sakta ta pr jin ka aj jana lika ta is dunya se o chale gae allah in k gar walo ko sabar ata kare. A small aircraft crash in Phase 7, #BahriaTown #Rawalpindi. More than 10 people died including 2 kids , 3-4 houses completely damaged.😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2klQCC3F79— luqman bajoury (@BajouryLuqman) July 30, 2019
The cause of the crash remains unclear and rescue brigades are operating at the scene, the report added.
The plane I was filming this night crashed #Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/dR5T2JmnYr— Junaid Khan (@_jay_says) July 29, 2019
According to Reuters, citing local officials, a Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians. Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash which set off a fire in the city, according to Reuters.
