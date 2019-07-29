US Treasury Sanctions Vietnam-Based DPRK Entity After UN Weapons Ban Evasion Attempt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has sanctioned a North Korean trade official based in Vietnam over efforts to evade United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang by arranging deals for North Korea’s munitions industry, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday

"Kim Su Il has violated UNSCRs [UN Security Council Resolutions] and supports North Korea’s weapons program", Undersecretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in the release.

Kim Su Il serves as an agent for North Korea’s Munitions Industry Department (MID), a division of the Workers Party of Korea, the release noted.

As of early 2019, Kim Su Il was responsible for exporting anthracite coal, titanium ore concentrate, and other North Korean domestic products; importing and exporting various other goods to and from North Korea; and was engaged in ship chartering, the release said.

Kim Su Il is also responsible for exporting Vietnamese products to China, North Korea, and other countries - a trade that earned foreign currency for the North Korean government, the release added.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of Kim Su Il in the United States or controlled by US persons are frozen and must be reported to Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the release.

Since last year, North Korea has been engaged in denuclearization talks with the United States. Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump have expressed their commitment to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons at their first meeting in Singapore last June. The two leaders met for a second time in Vietnam in February, but their talks abruptly finished without any declaration or agreement after the said failed to reach a consensus on mutual concessions.