RIPactorVIJAY: Fake News About Indian Filmstar's Death Sparks Twitter Row

New Delhi (Sputnik): Fans of Indian superstar Vijay - a leading man in Tamil language cinema - were livid as a death hoax about the actor was allegedly spread by “rival fans” of another industry star- Ajith.

The fake news of Vijay’s death initially sent netizens into a state of shock on Monday when #RIPactorVIJAY was one of the top twitter trends in the country.

As the trend gathered more than 60,000 tweets, some fans were coaxed by the hoax with some miscreants even sharing a picture from one of Vijay’s films and claiming that it was from his cremation.

​However, the rumoured death of "Thalapathy Vijay" as he is popularly called, was soon dismissed by the actor's fans with many accusing the devotees of fellow Tamil superstar "Thala" Ajith for spreading the fake news about the actor's death.

A segment of netizens including ace Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lashed out at Ajith fans and called them out for making the fake news trend.

Both Vijay and Ajith are presently considered to be at the helm of Tamil language cinema in the country and enjoy a significant fan following in all the southern states of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Supporters of both the actors are often known to let their emotions get the better of them, which leads to them hurling online insults at each other.

While the Vijay death hoax did shock the Twitterati, social media wars between the fans of the two stars are nothing new. Some years ago, Ajith was heavily trolled by Vijay fans on state elections voting day, after he posted an image with voting ink on the wrong finger.