Register
17:44 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BJP’S Yeddyurappa

    New Chief Minister of India’s Karnataka State Wins Trust Vote, Rebel Lawmakers Move Top Court

    © Photo: YouTube/Hindustan Times
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The nearly month-long political wrangling in India’s Karnataka state came full circle on Monday with Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa of the ruling BJP winning the Trust Vote by a voice vote in the 225-member State Assembly.

    BS Yediyurappa won a crucial trust vote in Karnataka on 29 July, ensuring some political stability for the next six months as under the Constitution no political party in the state can move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent administration before then, according to media reports.

    Once the result was declared, Karnataka State Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigned before a no-confidence motion could be brought against him.

    The assembly also passed a Vote on Account Finance Bill. This is a grant that enables the government to fund its expenses for a short period of time (in this case for a period of three months) and a supplementary budget.

    A section of social media welcomed the result of the trust vote, congratulating Chief Minister Yediyurappa on his victory.

    Others blamed the Congress party for the collapse of the previous H D Kumaraswamy led- JDS-Congress coalition government.

    ​The political crisis in Karnataka erupted earlier this month after 17 lawmakers of the then Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government tendered their resignations to the Speaker.

    The mass resignation reduced the 14-month-old government of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to a minority, leading to its collapse.

    Allegedly, many rebel lawmakers were convinced to resign by then opposition BJP leaders on the assurance they would not be disqualified under the Indian Constitution’s Anti-Defection Law. But on Sunday (28 July), Speaker Kumar disqualified them, saying his decision was based on his “judicial conscience”. 

    Last week, the BJP staked a claim to form the next government in Karnataka after the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government failed to win a trust vote.

    State Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted the BJP's claim to form a government and on Friday (26 July) B S Yediyurappa was appointed chief minister with the rider that he win the trust vote on Monday to remain in office.

    In a related development, two of the 17 disqualified Congress party state lawmakers, Ramesh Jarkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court of India on Monday challenging their disqualification. In their petitions, both said outgoing Speaker Kumar’s decision was “wholly illegal, arbitrary and malafide."

    The Karnataka State Assembly’s current strength is 208, having dropped from its normal 225. Of the 208, the BJP has 105 members and the support of Independent lawmaker H Nagesh.

    After the trust vote win, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said there is no room for “vendetta politics” and he would ensure smooth governance for the remaining three years and ten months of the present assembly.

    He said bringing the state back on track after months of political instability would be a priority.

    Related:

    BJP Legislator Charged with Attempted Murder After Rape Victim's Car Crash
    Tags:
    vote, opposition, Congress, Politics, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Karnataka State, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse