Drunk Indian Villager Bites Poisonous Snake After Getting Bitten

New Delhi (Sputnik): Being bitten by a snake can scare anyone to death. But a drunk villager in India was able to conjure up enough courage to chew the offending snake into pieces.

The incident happened in India’s Uttar Pradesh state late on Sunday night when Raj Kumar was bitten by a snake. But after biting back he had to be rushed to the hospital.

It turned out that he had been drinking and was actually asleep when the snake bit him.

As Kumar fought back against the snake the poison spread in his body and he had to be hospitalised.

The doctors at the hospital were initially confused as to what had happened. But after learning the facts they rushed him to another hospital.

While Kumar remains critical in the hospital, his family has already cremated the battered body of the snake.