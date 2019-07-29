Pakistani Journalist's ‘Neck-Deep’ Flood Reporting Goes Viral (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video showing a Pakistani journalist standing neck-deep in the middle of a flooded region and delivering a live report has gone viral, leaving many netizens amused.

The video was shot in Pakistan’s Sindh province. It shows the reporter covering rising water levels affecting crop production in the region while pretending to be almost submerged in water to bring the message home.

“The water levels have risen substantially, leading to crops being ruined in the area. Now the rising water levels are moving towards areas having a human population, but the local authorities are yet to take concrete steps to solve this problem,” he said reporting from the flooded area to demonstrate the current state of affairs.

Netizens were extremely amused after watching the unusual reporting technique with many mocking the overzealous reporter.

Some users envisaged the journalist reporting from the middle of a body of water while sitting on a wooden plank held up by Indian locals who kept it afloat while themselves standing neck-deep in the water.

Some users opined that the Pakistani journalist was extremely dedicated in his approach to his job.

