Indian Female MP Brushes off Apology From Fellow Politician Who Called Her 'Lovely'

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Lok Sabha witnessed angry lawmakers including several ministers on Friday 26 July, demanding exemplary action against Mohammad Azam Khan of the opposition Samajwadi Party, after he addressed a female chair inappropriately.

During a debate on Thursday (July 25th), the Chairperson Rama Devi asked him to address the Chair, while making his point. And then Khan said in Hindi, "You look so lovely, I could keep gazing at you."

Speaker Om Birla pacified the angry lawmakers and convened a meeting of representatives of parties in the House, who demanded that either Khan makes an apology or be dismissed from the House.

"I had no bad intention against the Chair (Rama Devi), nor would I ever. I have been Parliamentary Affairs Minister twice, Minister four times and member of the State legislator and Rajya Sabha – the upper House of Parliament. The House knows about my conduct. But if the Chair still feels otherwise, I apologise," Khan told the House on Monday.

​​Rama Devi, however, did not accept the apology, saying "It's his habit to speak such things even outside Parliament. I am a senior MP... he can't say what he feels like... I haven't come here as elected MP to listen to such words."

​Azam Khan represents Rampur Parliamentary constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaker Birla asked the lawmakers not to do or say anything that would lower the “dignity” of Parliament, before accepting his apology. He asked the MPs to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future.

