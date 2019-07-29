Israel's Election Banks on Modi-Netanyahu Bonhomie, Indian Twitterati Suggest

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitterati across the globe were amused to see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in poll banners used by Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is facing a tough re-election in September and the banners show his desperation to cash in on the rapport he has established with prominent world leaders.

Banners with the images of Netanyahu, Modi and Putin have appeared on the headquarters of Likud party in Tel Aviv. The incumbent prime minister’s poll campaign is focused on his closeness with the three world leaders and trying to project his unparalleled stature, which is crucial for the development and security of the nation.

Indian social media regulars commented that the Israeli Premier is trying to use the popularity of Modi to his advantage.

​​The campaign video released by Likud Party also features Netanyahu with these three world leaders.

India has an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship with Israel. Tel Aviv is the second largest supplier of military equipment to New Delhi, after Russia.

India formally established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, after decades of non-aligned and pro-Arab policies. Since the assumption of office by Narendra Modi, relations have further improved between the two nations.