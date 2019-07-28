'Mermaid Baby' With Legs 'Joined Together' Born in India - Report

A similar case was also reported a year ago in another Indian state, with the child dying mere minutes after being born.

A 22-female resident of India’s Lakhimpur Kheri district has recently given birth to a child who was dubbed a "mermaid baby" by the Times of India due to the fact that the newborn’s legs were "joined together".

According to the newspaper, the baby died within an hour of its birth, even before the doctors could ascertain the newborn’s gender.

​The medical personnel also explained that this rare condition is known as sirenomelia or mermaid syndrome, and that a similar case was reported in Maharashtra in May 2018, with the child also dying mere minutes after being born.