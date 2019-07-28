Two Pythons Break House Roof, Crash Through Ceiling While Mating in Australia (Photo)

A couple from Cairns, Australia, were horrified to watch two giant pythons crash through their ceiling while mating on their roof. Local snake catchers were called to remove the breeding pair, Daily Mail Australia reports.

A pair of huge mating pythons, which managed to hide under the roof of a house in Australia's Cairns, caused a crack in the ceiling due to their energetic activity, much to the horror of the family living inside.

Snake catchers Matt Hagan and Jason Legg were called to remove the pythons. When they arrived they discovered two five-metre scrub pythons, with a combined weight of about 40 kg.

"Extracting this dynamic duo was no easy feat and ultimately resulted in the ceiling giving way as these snakes made a particularly dramatic entry into the office!" the snake catchers wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

They shared pictures of the pythons, joking that snake breeding season was "off with a BANG."