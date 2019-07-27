Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Extradition Bill Protesters – Reports

BEIJING, (Sputnik) – Hong Kong police have fired tear gas at protesters, who were rallying against a now-suspended bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, local media reported on Saturday.

Tear gas was first fired at about 5:20 p.m. local time (09:20 GMT), the South China Morning Post reported.

Thousands of protesters earlier in day took to the streets of Yuen Long, a town in the northern New Territories of Hong Kong, despite a police ban. The crowds are also protesting against attacks by triad members and local villagers.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

© REUTERS / TYRONE SIU Anti-extradition bill demonstrators set barriers outside the Chinese liaison office after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019.

Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

During a rally last Sunday, unknown suspects armed with wooden sticks and metal rods attacked passengers at the Yuen Long subway station injuring about 50 people.