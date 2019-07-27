Dozens of people have been injured and about one hundred killed as a result of lightning strikes and heavy rain across India that started on 23 July, the broadcaster NDTV reported, citing police.

Indian Railway Safety Control Room said that at about 8:50 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT) the Mahalaxmi Express became trapped near Badlapur, Maharashtra about 72 kilometres from Mumbai due to heavy rain, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. About 700 passengers were on board, according to the ministry.

According to the office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, seven Navy teams, two Indian Air Force helicopters, and two military columns have been deployed along with the local administration to help save people.

All the passengers were rescued with the help of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Navy, Air Force and the State Machinery, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government of India stated.

​The number of deaths caused by floods in the northeastern Indian state of Bihar has reached 127, local media reported.

​About 8.3 million people have been affected by the disaster, The Times of India reported. According to the weather forecasts, no significant rainfall is expected in the coming weeks.

The local authorities have reportedly provided shelter for the population and are engaged in repair work.