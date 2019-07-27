At Least 4 Killed, 20 Injured by Car Explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four Afghan security officers were killed and 20 others wounded by a car explosion in the Ghazni Province of eastern Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

A suicide bomber drove a car loaded with explosives to Ghazni's Ab Band district building and detonated it near the first gate at around 4:30 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT), TOLOnews wrote, citing Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, the report added.

The military clashes and terror attacks continue in the country despite the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the United States. The movement insists it won't start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal is officially announced.

© AP Photo / In this March 9, 2016 file photo, smoke rises from a building, where Taliban insurgents hide during a fire fight with Afghan security forces, in Helmand province, south west Afghanistan.

At the moment, Taliban and many other militant factions control a big part of Afghanistan's territory and continue to fight against the central government in Kabul.