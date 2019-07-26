Indian Actress Kareena Kapoor’s ‘One Sleeve Pant Suit’ Amuses Twitterati

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian superstar actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for literally taking her fans’ breath away with her glamorous style of dressing. However, this time her outfit has left many of her fans, especially the twitterati, smiling.

Kareena, who is back in India after recently vacationing in London with husband fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, was recently pictured rocking black flared pants paired with a one-sleeve coat with a plunging neckline.

— Filmfare (@filmfare) 25 July 2019

​Donning the outfit, designed by Nikhil Thampi and styled by renowned B-Town stylist Tanya Gharvi, Kareena can be seen posing confidently in her new look with her hair held in a ponytail.

A section of the twitterati, however, seems to have seen the funny side of the outfit, as netizens flooded the social media with some rather interesting comparisons to Kareena’s “one sleeve dress”.

— Narendra Varma (@pnvarma) 25 July 2019

— Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) 25 July 2019

— Sarial Hun (@iFsdWali) 25 July 2019

​Some users compared a half-functioning pair of earphones with the outfit of the actress, who has ruled the Indian film industry with blockbuster hits like Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

​— Sagar (@sagarcasm) 25 July 2019

​Kareena, meanwhile, is all set to next be seen as one of the celebrity judges on the popular Indian dance reality show “Dance India Dance”.