Indian Actress Kareena Kapoor’s ‘One Sleeve Pant Suit’ Amuses Twitterati

Kareena, who is back in India after recently vacationing in London with husband fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, was recently pictured rocking black flared pants paired with a one-sleeve coat with a plunging neckline.
Donning the outfit, designed by Nikhil Thampi and styled by renowned B-Town stylist Tanya Gharvi, Kareena can be seen posing confidently in her new look with her hair held in a ponytail.
A section of the twitterati, however, seems to have seen the funny side of the outfit, as netizens flooded the social media with some rather interesting comparisons to Kareena’s “one sleeve dress”.
Some users compared a half-functioning pair of earphones with the outfit of the actress, who has ruled the Indian film industry with blockbuster hits like Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Kareena, meanwhile, is all set to next be seen as one of the celebrity judges on the popular Indian dance reality show “Dance India Dance”.
