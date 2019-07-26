Indian Politician Leaves Twitter in Stiches After Saying Cows Exhale Oxygen

New Delhi (Sputnik): The chief minister of India’s state of Uttarakhand has left many people amused by claiming that cows are the only animals that “inhale and exhale oxygen”.

While speaking during a function in Dehradun city, Uttarakhand Chief Minster Trivendra Singh Rawat talked about various medicinal properties of cow milk and urine.

​“Amongst animals, cow is the only one which inhales as well as exhales oxygen. As it is the only animal which does so, we believe it to be our mother and call it Maata (mother)”, Rawat can be heard saying on the occasion, also going on to list the medicinal benefits of cow urine and manure.

Just as a video clip of him saying so was posted on social media, it soon went viral, evoking lampooning and leaving many netizens amused by the senior politician’s unscientific statements, apparently based on ancient beliefs and a traditional way of living that holds cows as a revered animal in Hinduism.

​Although netizens seemed to have a great trolling Rawat’s statements, an official at the Chief Minister’s Office reportedly defended Rawat’s remarks, saying he was only stating something which is an age-old belief in Uttarakhand.

“While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen”, the official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times’ web portal.