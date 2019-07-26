New Delhi (Sputnik): The incident occurred as Rahul Bose posted a video of the JW Marriot Hotel in Chandigarh, upon being charged Rs.442 (over $6) for just two bananas after tax, grandly listed as a “fruit platter” in the hotel’s bill. The same are, otherwise, available at any street shop for just Rs.10.

A popular luxury hotel in India’s Chandigarh city has invited an unexpected tax probe after a Bollywood actor complained of being charged an exorbitant price for two bananas, a tax-free item as per the law of the land.

The actor, known for his popular films "Mr and Mrs Iyer", "Pyar Ke Side Effects", and "Chameli" shared the banana video clip satirically with a hashtag "How to go fit and broke".

— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The video went viral in Chandigarh, drawing the attention of Mandip Singh Brar, deputy commissioner and excise and taxation commissioner in Chandigarh, who has ordered a probe into the case for charging exorbitant tax on the non-taxable item.

"Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty", Brar told an Indian news website.

Appalled by the whole incident, the Twitterati whole-heartedly came out in support of the actor, while sharing their personal harrowing experiences as well.

— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) July 24, 2019

— AB de Villager (@ABdeVillager17) July 25, 2019

Some creative individuals went a step further and made ad campaigns about the incident.

— Einfach Digital (@Einfach_digital) July 26, 2019

