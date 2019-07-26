Ducks Create Traffic Jam in Indian Town (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A town in Kerala, the southern Indian state experienced a different kind of traffic jam. Hundreds of ducks swarmed the busy intersection in the city on Thursday 25 July, stopping traffic on both sides.

The birds, however, appeared disciplined as they marched together without making much fuss, to the excitement of onlookers.

​This is a common sight in many areas of Kerala where paddy farming and duck-rearing go hand in hand. Once the paddy cropping season is over, just ahead of the southwestern monsoon season, farmers take the ducks in hordes to rainwater flooded farm fields to feed. After the grains have been harvested, insects, slugs and fish in the fields are the ducks' primary food sources.