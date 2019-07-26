Ducks Create Traffic Jam in Indian Town (Video)

The birds, however, appeared disciplined as they marched together without making much fuss, to the excitement of onlookers.
This is a common sight in many areas of Kerala where paddy farming and duck-rearing go hand in hand. Once the paddy cropping season is over, just ahead of the southwestern monsoon season, farmers take the ducks in hordes to rainwater flooded farm fields to feed. After the grains have been harvested, insects, slugs and fish in the fields are the ducks' primary food sources.
A different type of traffic jam in #Kerala #DuckTales pic.twitter.com/OP1hoghxuP— Amush Booshe (@guffawer) July 25, 2019
