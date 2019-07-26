Paris Condemns Recent Missile Launches by North Korea – Foreign Ministry

PARIS (Sputnik) – France condemns the recent reported ballistic missile launches by North Korea, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"France once again condemns such launches which undermine regional and international security and stability. It urges North Korea to follow UNSC resolutions, calling on it to refrain from provocations and missile launches involving ballistic technologies and to cease activities related to the ballistic missile programme", the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

Paris also urged North Korea to resume denuclearisation talks with the United States as soon as possible.

France called the liquidation of programmes on the creation of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles "a condition of strong peace in the region".

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from an area close to the eastern coastal city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea’s recent missile launches took place less than a month after a meeting between its chief, Kim Jong-un, and US President Donald Trump in the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

During the meeting, the two heads of state agreed to energize their deadlocked talks aimed at denuclearising the Korean Peninsula by engaging in working-level contacts.