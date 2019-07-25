Pakistan PM Scoffs Critics of his US Visit, Says He Never Bowed Before Anyone

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has brushed off criticism that he bowed before the Trump Administration in the US. Khan, who returned to Islamabad on Thursday, said, he felt like he was “returning after winning the World Cup”.

“I have never bowed before anyone, nor will I allow our country to bow before anyone,” he told a large number of supporters at the airport on his return after a three-day trip to the US. “We have not achieved anything by “begging before any powerful nation. My entire struggle is focused on making our country one of the great nations.”

Pakistan's Premier had a one-to-one meeting with President Donald Trump and promised him Islamabad’s help to resolve the Afghanistan imbroglio. Khan reportedly told Trump, he would negotiate with the Taliban and Afghanistan government to facilitate an amicable resolution to the crisis in the embattled nation.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s US visit, Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “it is a pity, even when representing our country abroad, selected PM can’t get off his container.”

​Bilawal Bhutto had tweeted, "I have many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal policies. I believe much of his conduct abroad, particularly his 'jalsa' (behaviour) is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent not just PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)

​Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “relations between Pakistan and the US have been reestablished.” In his weekly press briefing, hours after the Prime Minister’s return Dr Faisal said, “Even the American did not use ‘do more’,” reports the Dawn.

This was the first visit by a Pakistan premier to the US since 2015 to repair relations that had been dented by Washington's impatience with Islamabad over its efforts to reign in terror groups operating from its territory. The Trump Administration had withdrawn $300 million in military aid to Pakistan in September last year, as it had not done enough to crack down the militants.

"Prime Minister's Imran Khan's talks with the US president will mark an effort by the two leaders to reset the ties. It will expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well as work toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular," the Pakistan information ministry had said. Ahead of Khan's visit, Pakistan had detained several terrorist leaders including Hafiz Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba, wanted for several heinous crimes in India.