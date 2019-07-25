Register
13:19 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Navy ships

    India Considering How to Respond to Chinese Navy Raising Expenditure - Navy Chief

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Scalet / The mighty Indian Navy!! [DSCF2721]
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after a Chinese white paper on defence spoke of increasing the expenditure on their navy, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said China’s focus on its naval forces is “nothing new” and is in line with the ambition of becoming a global power.

    Answering a question whether India has any future plan to respond to the Chinese Navy, Admiral Singh said that the Indian Navy has to see how it can match China's “intent”, given its limited budget and resources.

    "Lot of resources have been shifted from other arms to the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy obviously in line with their intention to become a global power... We have to watch that and see how we can respond within our budget and constraints that we have", Singh said while interacting with the media on the side-lines of the international seminar "Nation Building through Ship Building" in New Delhi on Thursday.

    The statement came a day after a document titled "China's National Defence in the New Era" showcased a growing emphasis on the Chinese Navy. It also suggested that Beijing is also looking well beyond China’s military role in the Pacific.

    The paper notes: "The PLA actively promotes international security and military cooperation and refines relevant mechanisms for protecting China’s overseas interests. To address deficiencies in overseas operations and support, it builds far seas forces, develops overseas logistical facilities, and enhances capabilities in accomplishing diversified military tasks".

    Against a huge shortage for modernisation in the budget in the previous year, the Indian Navy has received only $3.2 billion from the country's annual budget 2019-20; an increase of around 10.9% in comparison to the 2018-19 budget.

    Of this, $1.7 billion is to be used for naval fleet modernisation and only $347 million for aircraft and aero-engines. However, the Indian Navy has made a projection of around $5 billion towards capital acquisition.

    The Parliamentary Standing Committee report on Defence revealed a shortfall of around $1.5 billion, or 40%, of the total committed liabilities in 2018-19 alone.

    The Indian Navy confided to the committee that this has been the case for the last three financial years.

    Amid a growing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Northern Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy could not manage procurement of naval assets as per the requirement and the "budget is managed through the financial year by deferring certain committed liability payments so that a certain amount can be earmarked for the purpose of modernisation and implementation of new schemes".

    Due to shortfalls in budgetary allocations, crucial projects related to frigates, aircraft carriers, naval offshore patrol vessels, fast interceptor crafts, and naval helicopters have been delayed for years.

    Nevertheless, Indian Navy Chief Singh expects that the submarine building "Project 75 I" and the naval helicopter project will be rolled out sooner. Singh said that he expects the contract for 24 multi-role helicopters to be materialised by the year-end.   

    Related:

    China, India Navies Need to Cooperate More in Common Waters - Indian Envoy
    Indian Navy Floats Tender for Underwater Weapons Systems for its French-Origin Submarines
    To Track China’s Warships Moves, Indian Navy Opens Dedicated Spy Jet Base
    Tags:
    Indian Ocean, defence, Navy, PLA, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse