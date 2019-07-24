Australian Border Force Seize 15 Snow Globes Containing Liquid Meth (Photos)

The Australian Border Force (ABF) announced Tuesday that its officers within the Aviation Goods department seized 15 snow globes that contained more than seven liters of liquid methamphetamine.

Worth upwards of $1 million AUD, the drug shipment was flagged by officials after the snow globes underwent X-ray scans. A statement from the agency indicates that further testing of the substance inside the globes returned “a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.”

© Screenshot/ Australian Border Force Officials with the Australian Border Force seize 15 snow globes filled with liquid meth

Video of the seizure shows the glitter-filled snowglobes packed in thick, protective bubble wrapping. Police say the delivery was seized by investigators in Sydney, and that the package was shipped from Canada.

“Our officers work tirelessly to prevent these harmful drugs from making it into Australian communities, and I’m proud of the results they continue to achieve,” Danielle Yannopoulos, ABF regional commander for New South Wales, said in a statement. “The ABF has invested heavily in our technological capability in recent years and we can see further into every package than ever before.”

© Screenshot/Australian Border Force Australian Border Force seizes 15 snow globes filled with liquid meth in Sydney. Packages are estimated to be worth upwards of $1 million AUD.

“Our officers continue to prove, time and time again, that criminals who attempt to hide these substances in new and imaginative ways are wasting their time. It doesn’t matter how clever you think your concealment is – we can find it.”

No arrests in connection to the package have been announced by officials.