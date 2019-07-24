Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy Over Alleged Kashmir Ceasefire Violations

Two days earlier the Indian Army reported an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in at least one soldier being killed and four civilians being injured.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) on 22 and 23 July 2019.

The foreign ministry has claimed that in the last two days two civilians were killed while four others were injured in the firing.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation", the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The exchange of fire came after a recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pakistani military shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed Kashmir region in February, reportedly reacting to an earlier airstrike by Indian aircraft against what New Delhi claimed was a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp, considered terrorists by India. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorists and having a "direct hand" in a deadly attack on the Indian paramilitary police force in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, in turn, has rebuffed the accusations.