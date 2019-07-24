Indian Twitterati Memes 'Baby' Trump for His Unsolicited Kashmir Offer

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the political storm over US President Trump's Kashmir blurb refuses to die down in India, netizens have come out with curious memes to chide POTUS about his understanding of the longstanding issue or lack of it.

“Modi teaching Trump where Kashmir is exactly located in the Globe before he arbitrate [sic] on the issue", commented a tweet, with a Photoshop image of Modi holding “baby” Trump showing him a globe.

The original image is that of Prime Minister Modi holding the grandson of one of his party's lawmakers in his office in Parliament House, which went viral on social media, television, and newspapers. Modi himself posted the image on his Instagram page.

It was retweeted by the leader of an influential think-tank affiliated with Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ashwini Mahajan, chief of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch has commented “Hope it happens”.

After stunning New Delhi with his statement, President Trump has been trolled by Indian Twitterati for his off-the-cuff remarks.

Hahahaha who did This ? 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Nc1WLuYvUR — ShriShriChamp (@ShriShriChamp) July 23, 2019

"Modi, everyone knows that I lie, ur govt refuted my statement, US lawmakers apologised to India for my statement, still Rahul Gandhi is questioning u? Why?"



"Wo bhi aapke wala maal hi phoonkta hai Trump bhai."



"Oho! Tabhi mai sochu." pic.twitter.com/QVU3nIa688 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 23, 2019

​

Donald trump has been named as universal liar of the year



Great news for US #Trump #POTUS pic.twitter.com/95QDffOVu3 — чαѕhαnk (@Yashank06) July 23, 2019

On Monday (22 July), President Trump surprised India by saying that Prime Minister Modi had sought his help in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in June in the Japanese city of Osaka.

The issue continues to rock the Indian Parliament for a second day, with opposition parties demanding Prime Minister Modi’s personal clarification on the issue. On behalf of Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (23rd of July), refuting Trump’s comment. He said, “no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President".