Indian Gov't Rejects Trump Mediation Blurb, as Kashmir Parties Welcome US Offer

New Delhi (Sputnik) : Going against government's sentiments, regional political parties and secessionists in India’s troubled region have welcomed the offer of mediation by President Donald Trump to resolve the Kashmir imbroglio.

External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had refuted in Indian Parliament that "no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President."

The clarification followed noisy scenes, with the opposition parties clamouring for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally set the records right.

On Monday (July 22), President Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi had sought his help in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in June in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject [Kashmir]. And he actually said," would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?" I said, "where" [Modi said] "Kashmir," President Trump stated during his joint media interaction with visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mehbooba Mufti, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (J&K PDP), said: "Even though the USA doesn't hold a great record in solving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue." Her party wanted to shun the baggage of the past for peace.

Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, with the support of the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She had quit in June 2018, following the withdrawal of support by the BJP.

Another former Chief Minister and Chief of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah congratulated “PM Modi for seeking US meditation in solving the issue of J&K”. In a statement to the media, he demanded Kashmir should be made a zone of peace.

Both Dr Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah had been part of the federal ministries formed both by Indian National Congress and the BJP.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has also welcomed the statement. He said, every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction is welcome. All Parties Hurriyat Conference is a conglomeration of secessionist groups in the Kashmir valley.