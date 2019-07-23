Indian Politician Driven to Tears During Speech About DeepFake Gay Sex Video

The lawmaker said that his family was traumatised by the whole doctored video ordeal, and that the footage in question might be part of some political conspiracy against him.

An Indian legislator named Arvind Limbavali appeared to break into tears as he made an impassioned plea at the Kartanaka Assembly to launch a probe into what he described as a “fake video” of a person resembling himself having sex with another man.

"It is hard to even imagine such a situation where your family has been traumatised", he said as quoted by The Times of India. "Only I know what my children are facing because of this defamatory video".

Limbavali also suggested that the video may in fact be a part of some political conspiracy, saying that "people are taking to devious ways to stop us."

The speaker, however, denied Limbavali’s request and advised the lawmaker to not get so emotional.

The newspaper also notes that the video in question has been "in circulation on social media" for at least 10 days, and that several complaints regarding it had already been lodged with the police by Limbavali’s supporters.

The authorities, in turn, announced that they are now looking to "trace the miscreants who uploaded or circulated the video on social media," the paper adds, quoting deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield division) MN Anuchethm.