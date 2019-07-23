New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media erupted as former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram on Tuesday described his trauma at being mistreated by immigration authorities at the UK's Manchester airport.

The legendary fast bowler, who took a total of 916 wickets in international cricket, revealed how he was rudely questioned by the authorities about the diabetes medicines in his luggage.

Akram said he was “publicly asked” to take his insulin out of its medical cold case and put it in a plastic bag.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

​As diabetes patients are generally allowed to carry medication in their cold cases through airports, social media was shocked at the treatment meted out to Akram, who is quite a well known figure in the UK due to his years playing county cricket there.

They have every right to object on anything but there's always a polite way to treat someone who's a visitor. This behaviour is not acceptable..also these are only medicines. But at the end of the day they're one of those rude Britishers😠😠 Love frm India @wasimakramlive sir. — Satendra (@Satendr97154342) July 23, 2019

And that too happened where u played County cricket for years and years...@lancscricket — Gagandeep anand 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnandGagandeep) July 23, 2019

This is not at all good..An absolute legend of the game being treated like this is definitely not on. Hope the concerned persons will be taken to task and shown their place. #WasimAkram. — Vasantramp (@vasantramp) July 23, 2019

This is ridiculous and disgusting attitude of Manchester Airport management. They must be sorry for this rubbish behaviour. — Usman (@ithelionking) July 23, 2019

This is not only disrespectful but also a breech of a person's confidentiality! I hope you don't just drop this, please make an official complaint. I've only travelled from Manchester airport once and made a mental note not to put myself through the misery again! @manairport — M E H R E E N (@MehreenTweets) July 23, 2019

​Amid the trolling, Manchester Airport authorities were quick to take note of Akram’s tweet and asked him to direct message them about his ordeal.

Hi Wasim, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please can you direct message us so we can look into this for you? — Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 23, 2019

​Akram was at the height of his career in 1997 when he was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. The player has been on a regular dose of insulin ever since, even during match days.

One of the most celebrated players in the cricketing world, Akram, a close friend of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was also part of the victorious Pakistani side which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia.