Social Media Goes Crazy After India's Modi Plays With Baby in Parliament

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted an Instagram picture with a cute little baby, sending social media into meltdown.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday when he posted two adorable photos of him playing with a baby in the Indian parliament on his official social media accounts.

On Instagram alone, the picture has drawn over one million likes and counting.

Narendra Modi, took a break from the ongoing hustle-bustle of politics and shared some lighter moments on his Instagram account which has a massive fan following of more than 25 million subscribers.

The baby was later identified as the grandson of BJP lawmaker Satyanarayan Jatiya from Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister posted the picture with a caption reading, “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today.”

View this post on Instagram A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Jul 23, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

The picture showed another side of the prime minister’s personality to his millions of followers and some took to Twitter to express their warm feelings with comments and memes.

Thats the beauty of democracy and we must feel proud of @narendramodi ji...And having him as our #PM — abhishekkatiyar (@abhishekkatiyar) July 23, 2019

Awwwww....... 😍😍😍😍😍💞💞💞💞💞 — Nivedita Rai निवेदिता राय نیویدیتا رائے 🇮🇳 (@NiveditaRai14) July 23, 2019

Super Cute 😘friend with a Super Hero — Ajit Ranka (@ajitranka1) July 23, 2019

While others shared an endless stream of funny memes, noting that Modi seems to be teaching yoga to the tiny-tot.

Modi is teaching him yoga pic.twitter.com/I9B34ehyAN — Rahul Sharma (@Rahul07793874) July 23, 2019

Giving baby steps of yoga to that kid 😆👏 — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) July 23, 2019

When teacher brings baby to school ...😉



First Benchers BackBenchers



😆😂

pic.twitter.com/80pQic4Yqa — Annu Mumtaz🔥🇵🇰 (@Annu_155) July 23, 2019