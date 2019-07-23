Shocking Video Shows Mumbai Woman Fall Under Train Wheels During Rush Hour

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a video which has left many people in India shell-shocked, a woman in India’s cosmopolitan city of Mumbai fell under a train’s wheels while trying to board it during the early morning rush hour.

As hundreds of women passengers swarmed Mumbai’s Dombivli railway platform, none could spare a moment to notice what was happening to one of them, just as the train arrived with lightning speed.

As the women rushed to enter the train at the peak of rush hour, 30-year-old Savita Naik lost her balance on the platform, and in a fraction of second, she fell onto the train tracks.

The victim, from Dombivli area of Mumbai, was on her way to work when the tragedy occurred on the fateful morning of 22 July.

The incident was recorded on a cellphone, by an onlooker standing on the foot overbridge. In the video, we can see hundreds of women rushing to catch the moving train, and one woman falling in the chaos. No one noticed that she had fallen or gotten hurt amid the hustle and bustle on the platform.

WARNING: The following video may offend sensibilities.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in Dombivili West. She was declared dead on arrival.

According to government records, the Indian city of Mumbai has recorded 18,424 deaths and 18,847 injuries to people in train accidents over the last five years.