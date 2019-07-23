Register
16:39 GMT +323 July 2019
    A woman rows a makeshift raft as girls wade through flood waters at the Laharighat village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 21, 2019

    Indian Flooding Forces Thousands to Use Boats to Escape (Video)

    © REUTERS / ANUWAR HAZARIKA
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Storms and floods have ripped through West Bengal and northwestern Assam, leaving thousands of people with no choice but to use boats to navigate the countryside to seek shelter and food.

    As the flooding looks set to continue, local people in Assam are trying to survive using the very limited resources that they have available. 

    Heavy monsoon floods have reportedly left almost 3.6 million in danger. A video shows locals in the region using boats to move around their neighbourhoods to collect their belongings and come to the aid of people in desperate need.

    ​The death toll in Assam reached 66 on Monday, including two deaths reported in the Dhubri and Dhemaji districts of the state, both as a direct result of the flooding. 

    Media reports suggest around 97,000 people have been displaced due to the floods so far. They have been sheltered in the 757 relief camps set up by the state disaster management authorities. 

    The local population in several regions of Assam has resorted to using boats as roads have flooded.

    The situation remains critical in the flood ravaged state as a total of 2,283 villages in 18 of the 33 flood-hit districts of the state remain under water.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
