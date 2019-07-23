Watch South Korean Jets Scramble to Intercept Russian Bombers After Alleged Airspace Violation

Earlier, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that a Russian aircraft had crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace and South Korean fighter jets had fired warning shots in response.

The first video showing South Korean military aircraft fly over the East Sea/Sea of Japan to intercept Russian aircraft was published by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

While Seoul claims that the Russian planes violated its airspace over the Takeshima Islands, the Russian Defence Ministry denies that South Korean airspace was violated, adding that "non-professional" manoeuvres by the South Korean air forces threatened the safety of the Russian bombers.

Following the incident, the deputy chief of the Russian mission in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, was summoned to the South Korean Foreign Ministry over Russia's alleged violation of South Korean airspace.