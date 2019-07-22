Celebrating Wedding the Bollywood Way US Tennis Star Riske Enthralls Twitterati (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the likes of American tennis star Alison Riske preferring to shake a leg to Indian songs on their special day, Bollywood musical renditions seem to be leaving global celebrities spellbound while winning Indian hearts.

It was Riske’s wedding on Monday and social media users were entralled to see the tennis star dancing to a Bollywood dance number.

Riske - who beat World Number 1 Ashleigh Barty in this year's Wimbledon - married her long-time beau Stephen Amritraj in Pittsburgh.

Riske opted for the dance track from the movie "Baar Baar Dekho" and later posted the video on Twitter for her Indian followers saying "here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!"

officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) 21 July 2019

​Almost immediately, Indians and tennis players all over the world started showering praise and compliments on the World Number 37 for her dance performance.

Yay!! Congratulations.. to you and @stephenamritraj ❤️ those moves btw 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/VXUJeetN4J — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 22 July 2019

Congratulations @Riske4rewards to both of you ! 💐🎉🎊💞 you were beautiful & so were your moves 👏🏻 — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) 21 July 2019

This is epic!! So happy for you guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) 22 July 2019

Congratulations Ali & Stephen — 2 beautiful people inside and out. And how about those dance moves?!?!? All those times I said on the air what a good mover you are — I had no idea how right I was!!! — Brett Haber (@BrettHaber) 21 July 2019

I'm so impressed! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and special memories! 😚 — Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) 22 July 2019

Some users commented that even her husband Stephen Amritraj - son of former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj - would not understand the songs as he is from south India.

Awesome! The song on which you danced on is sung in North Indian language but would likely not have have been understood by your groom @stephenamritraj and his family as his family roots are from southern India.🤪 — Homo Sapien (@Animal_H_Sapien) 22 July 2019