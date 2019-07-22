Register
19:00 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Filipino soldier patrols at the shore of Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015.

    ‘You Want War?’ Duterte Blasts Activists Pushing for Hard Line Against China

    © REUTERS / Ritchie B. Tongo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Manilla has repeatedly accused China of violating its territorial waters in the disputed South China Sea, but has also charged Washington with treating the Philippines like “bait” in the geopolitical conflict between the major powers.

    Any attempt by the Philippines to drive Chinese vessels out of the disputed zone in the South China Sea could spark a potential war and result in the Philippines’ forces being “decimated,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned.

    “If I send my marines to drive away the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you, not one of them will come home alive,” Duterte said, speaking to lawmakers in Quezon City on Monday in a state of the nation address, AP has reported.

    According to the president, if he sent the Philippine Navy's latest frigate to the disputed area, it would be destroyed by Chinese missiles allegedly stationed nearby, which can also reach Manila. "You want war?” he asked.

    Duterte may have been referring to US claims earlier from this month that China tested missiles in the South China Sea. China has denied that any missile testing took place.

    “When [Chinese President] Xi says ‘I will fish’, who can prevent him?” Duterte asked, stressing that while “national honour and territorial integrity are at the foremost” on his mind, “we have to temper it with the times and realities we face today.”

    Saying he was not prepared to wage a war against China, Duterte promised to fight for Manilla’s sovereignty over the exclusive economic zone in West Philippine Sea in a “peaceful way” in “the privacy of a conference room.”

    Over 5,000 protesters gathered outside the venue where Duterte spoke, burning a Chinese flag and a mural of Duterte and the US and Chinese presidents. Last month, the alleged ramming and sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel sparked protests over Duterte’s China policy, with the president calling the event “an ordinary maritime traffic incident.”

    U.S. Marines serving with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and Philippine Marines serving with 58th Marine Corps, 8th Marine Battalion, engage targets on a live-fire range at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, April 6, 2019, during Exercise Balikatan.
    © US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Isaiah Campbell
    U.S. Marines serving with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and Philippine Marines serving with 58th Marine Corps, 8th Marine Battalion, engage targets on a live-fire range at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, April 6, 2019, during Exercise Balikatan.

    Last week, Philippine media reported that the Philippine Coast Guard would soon be patrolling the disputed sea area with a new French-built patrol vessel, with the ship, said to be the “biggest and most modern” patrol vessel in the coast guard’s fleet, to be delivered in December.

    Earlier this month, Duterte signalled his readiness to invoke Manila’s Mutual Defence Treaty with Washington, and urged the US to fulfill its obligations and “gather all their Seventh Fleet in front of China,” promising to “join them” if they did so. At the same time, Duterte accused the US of “pushing” and “egging” the Philippines on to take “the bait” in ratcheting up tensions, and warned that “we can never win a war with China.”

    Last Thursday, Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, warned that he expects to see China surpass his command’s capabilities “in the next couple years” unless Washington was ready to commit substantially more resources to containing China in the region.

    While six nations claim ownership over parts of the South China Sea, China controls the vast majority of the sea area. The US has sought to contest Beijing’s dominance in the region by sending warships on ‘freedom of navigation’ patrols, with China warning that such “provocative” actions threaten to spark a broader conflict.

    Along with China and the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province, claim sea territories in the South China Sea. Over $5 trillion in maritime cargo passes through the sea zone each year, including much of China’s Middle Eastern oil supplies. The area is also rich with fishing stocks and untapped energy resources.

    Related:

    Philippine President Duterte Warns 'Sons of B**ches' Against Impeaching Him
    Duterte Urges US ‘to Gather All Their Seventh Fleet in Front of’ Beijing Amid S. China Sea Dispute
    5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines Injuring 25 - Disaster Reduction Council
    Duterte Blasts Iceland's 'Stupid Ice-Eaters' Over UN Vote on Philippines' Narco War
    'You Have No Moral Grounds to Lecture Us': Philippine Senator Attacks Iceland as 'Baby Killers'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse