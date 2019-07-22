Three Held for Abduction, Robbery of Canadian Pilot in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Three persons have been arrested in the Indian capital city of New Delhi for allegedly abducting and robbing Canadian-origin Indian Airlines pilot Mohammad Mehdi Mool nine days ago, police said.

The accused - Mohammed Mehraj, Asif, and Farman - hail from Meerut city in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, police confirmed.

Apart from solving the nine-day-old case of abduction and robbery, police also resolved four other robbery cases, Indian news channel Zee News quoted police as saying.

A section of netizens appreciated Delhi Police for catching the alleged culprits and solving the case, with some suggesting they shouldn't be allowed bail.

Mohammed Mehraj, Asif and Farman in police custody after being arrested for abducting a Canadian pilot, an employee of Indigo Airlines, from Delhi airport and robbing him of his belongings. The trio belong to Meerut in UP. @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/8sJyydt3Mu — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) July 22, 2019

Please don't release them on bail. They are going to repeat this after coming out. — Trishul (@hindu_united) July 22, 2019

Delhi Police @DCPIGI Team Arrested 3 Accused who robbed approx 1.30 Lakh from Canadian National working with @IndiGo6E as Pilot 👨🏻‍✈️ at Delhi Airport. Victim was waiting for the cab when Accused offered him drop near his cab on the charge of ₹100. pic.twitter.com/CnOh4paTj3 — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) July 22, 2019

Mohammed Mehraj, Asif and Farman in police custody after being arrested for abducting a Canadian pilot from Delhi airport and robbing him of his belongings. The trio belong to Meerut in UP. @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/jvW38pkfFr — rk223 (@Abhishe91005336) July 22, 2019

Peacefuls road trip to the airport turns 'facist'. These 'intolerant' facist of BJP did not let them kidnap & mug a Canadian Pilot...... Waiting for liberals to complain about how democracy is in danger coz #DaraHuaMusalman is no longer able to kidnap & mug in peace also.... https://t.co/GdUOP28lJY — Samar Vikram Bhasin (@Samster3) July 22, 2019

IGI Airport Canadian national pilot robbery case worked out.along with 2 cases of robbery of Delhi cantt and one of Ghaziabad.@NBTDilli — Maneesh Aggarwal (@ManeeshNBT) July 22, 2019

​The incident of abduction and robbery of the Canadian pilot occurred around midnight on 13 July.

Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the crime, Pilot Mool said he had just completed a flight and was waiting for a taxi to take him to his hotel.

In his complaint to Airport Police, he said he had messaged requesting the taxi pick him up outside Terminal One of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was then directed to a pick-up point near the Indigo Airline counter. As he was getting into the cab, he was accosted by three youngsters who forced him to part with his ATM card. They then withdrew $1710 (Rs. 118,000) from his bank account and an additional $174 (Rs.12,000) that he had on his person.

After holding him hostage for over two hours, the youngsters dropped him off at the airport's Terminal 3. He then filed a complaint with the Airport Police.