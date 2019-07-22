Jammu & Kashmir Governor Faces Flak Over Controversial Call on Militants to Kill Corrupt Politicians

New Delhi (Sputnik): A controversial statement by the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik has evoked sharp reactions from political leaders and the general public alike.

Malik speaking in Kargil, in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir state, lambasted corrupt local politicians, and suggested militants should target them instead of innocent civilians.

The governor’s remark drew swift condemnation from the state’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the national opposition party Congress’s Anand Sharma. Malik is known for his highly controversial statements in the past.

“The youth who have taken the gun are killing their own people, killing PSOs (Personal Security Officers), SPOs (Special Police Officers). Why do you kill them? Kill those who have looted your state, those who have looted the entire wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed anyone of them?” said Malik without naming any particular politicians.

Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 21, 2019

The statement made by J&K Governor is outrageous, shocking and unacceptable. He is the constuitional head of the state. Apparently he has lost his sense of balance and proportion. To save any further embarrassment, the PM should recommend his removal to the Hon’ble President. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) July 21, 2019​

The Governor said these youth who have taken to guns are losing their lives for no purpose as “never had guns solved any issues.”

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor’s rule since December 2018, after almost six months of a suspended State Assembly, following the collapse of the coalition government, which included the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“If I had the constitutional powers, I would have arrested them [the corrupt], put them in jail and distributed their wealth to the poor. There is no limit for the wealth of these profligate, who have ruled Kashmir all these years,” said the Governor.

Malik’s statement evoked outrage from netizens, asking if he is giving blanket permission to terrorists to target political leaders in the state.

Will Governor J&K #SatyapalSingh be able to defend terrorists or himself in courts if terrorist kills someone in state presuming him to be corrupt person quoting Governor's direction to clean the state!

Legal minds &

honble PM @narendramodi ji@AmitShah may have to looke at it. — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma Ex IG BSF (@BholaNath_BSF) July 21, 2019

Hello Governor,do you want terrorists to take law and order in their hands - https://t.co/MKIMPrx4GB — l.s.mohandoss (@swamidoss) July 22, 2019

J&K governor urges terrorists to kill bureaucrats and politicians. If the centre doesn’t sack him by tomorrow, it will be presumed they’re backing his statement.

pic.twitter.com/YPgWTnYmPL — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) July 21, 2019

So the entire Law & order machinery of J&K at his disposal, and about 700K Indian army/CRPF Jawans at his disposal, but this so called governor asks help from some 5000 odd militants to kill whom they in their wisdom, are the corrupt anti-national politicians! — Kuntal Amin (@Kuntal_Amin) July 21, 2019

Some others questioned Abdullah, advising him that only those in the ‘corrupt club’ need to worry about the Governor’s statement.

Hedid nt name any @OmarAbdullah

Then why are you agitating?



Member of the corrupt club need to worry.



J&K governor Malik to terrorists: Why kill security forces, kill the corrupt instead https://t.co/DaQ7P4RooB via @timesofindia — DG (@dnghdg) July 22, 2019

