17:13 GMT +321 July 2019
    Tens of Thousands March Against Extradition Bill in Hong Kong (Photos)

    © AFP 2019 / ANTHONY WALLACE
    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands marched in Hong Kong on Sunday in what is the third major protest against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, local media reported.

    This time protesters demanded that an independent inquiry be opened into perceived police brutality during last month’s rally, in which a dozen people were detained, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

    © AFP 2019 / VIVEK PRAKASH
    Protesters gather near the Chinese liaison office after a march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on July 21, 2019.

    The demonstration is following a shortened route from Victoria Park to Southorn Playground, a sports centre in Wan Chai district, instead of the appeals court.

    A group of thousands reportedly split off from the main rally and marched beyond the agreed point, blocking streets and gathering outside Beijing’s liaison police office and the city’s top court.

    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    Anti-extradition bill demonstrators set barriers outside the Chinese liaison office after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019.

    Demonstrations went ahead despite Hong Kong leader Carry Lam saying the extraditions bill was dead. Hongkongers want the legislation to be fully withdrawn and all those detained for protesting in the past weeks to be freed.

    Related:

    Hong Kong Police Vow to Address Allegations of Police Violence Against Journalists
    Hong Kong Protests: Let's Break With the Binary - and the Hypocrisy
    Hong Kong Chief Lam Says China Extradition Bill 'Dead'
    Tags:
    extradition, protests, Hong Kong
