KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion hit the eastern Afghan city of Gardez in the Paktia province on Sunday.

Aziz Ahmad, a key militia commander in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, was killed in a car bomb blast on Sunday, a local deputy governor said.

"Commander Aziz Ahmad was killed and his bodyguard was wounded in the car bombing in the city of Gardez close to city’s civilian hospital," Abdul Wali Sehi said.

He said Aziz Ahmad commanded militia in Paktia’s Zurmat district.

A local official said that the explosion occurred in the area close to a municipal civilian hospital.

​No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban are the biggest presence in parts of Paktia.