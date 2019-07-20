The perpetrator was apparently caught in the act, with the video of his illicit exploits involving a tied-up calf going viral on social media.

A group of concerned citizens in the vicinity of Mangalore, India have managed to apprehend a man who raped a cow in broad daylight, according to local media reports.

The perpetrator, one Mohammad Ansari, was reportedly caught in the act after he restrained his bovine victim using a rope and proceeded to have his way with the cattle; the video of his illicit exploits went viral on social media.

Another video, which depicts Ansari being questioned by the activists who apprehended him, shows the perp apparently confessing to the crime, with one of the concerned citizens demonstrating a flask of oil the perp allegedly used as lube during the act.

In an extremely replusive & outrageous incident, a sexual pervert Mohammed Azhar Ansari, was caught having sex with a calf in Kunjatthabail village in Mangalore, Karnataka.

The cows were tied in an open field to graze on the grass. https://t.co/MbAsUjzpW9 pic.twitter.com/jz3jYEtVR2 — JIXSA (@jiks) 17 июля 2019 г.

​"We worship the cow like our mother and you are having sex with it," one of the activists said, according to a translation by Opindia.

The activists also wanted to make Ansari beg the creature he'd violated for forgiveness, but the calf apparently fled in fear when the perp tried to approach it.

The incident was also confirmed by local authorities, with an official complaint against Ansari being lodged with the police.