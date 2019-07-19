Register
00:17 GMT +320 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, June 14, 2019.

    US President, Pakistani Prime Ministerк Talks May Centre on Afghanistan Terrorism - Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Alexei Druzhinin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India will closely watch next week’s White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, especially on matters of security and possible changes in Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Indian analysts believe.

    Former Indian diplomat K.P. Fabian and Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian strategic and foreign policy think tank, say they don’t see the US backtracking on its current suspension of security assistance to Pakistan given the latter's not keeping to its promise of "irreversibly ending terrorism from its soil".

    Sareen said he views the Pakistani prime minister’s Washington visit on Monday as really being more about Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s interaction with “movers and shakers” in the US.

    "The grapevine is that the real conversation will happen between them (General Bajwa and the movers and shakers in the US)”, he said.

    He maintained that President Trump will be calling the shots in what is to be discussed during his scheduled one-hour meeting with Prime Minister Khan, apparently set up by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    “This is something that is going to happen at a completely different level than what has happened in previous meetings. The current dispensation in the US is basically a one-man show. He (Trump) calls the shots. So whatever the bureaucracy might be saying or the understanding they reach, they have no real meaning”, Sareen said.

    “Clearly this meeting was set up at some back channel without the entire system being taken into the loop”, he added.

    Former Indian Ambassador K.P. Fabian, meanwhile, said he expects President Trump and Prime Minister Khan to discuss the Kashmir issue and Afghanistan.

    While Ambassador Fabian said Imran Khan “may again pitch for keeping India out of Afghanistan because they (New Delhi) can’t contribute anything whereas we (Pakistan) can contribute a lot”, Sareen said it’s a “no brainer” that the focus would be on Afghanistan.

    On Kashmir, Ambassador Fabian said Imran Khan in all probability would highlight his conciliatory outreach towards India over the last year and emphasise the need for Washington to cajole New Delhi to reopen dialogue with Islamabad.

    The former diplomat said Imran Khan could also use his meeting with President Trump to convince him to have a rethink on the India-centric Indo-Pacific policy, keeping in mind the possible drawbacks.

    China’s role in Pakistan, too, would figure in the discussions both analysts said, but added that it would be limited to Imran Khan possibly projecting that Islamabad remain an equal strategic and economic partner with both Washington and Beijing.

    The two said they expect Islamabad to receive some economic sops during the visit.

    Pakistan will also try to establish some sort of chemistry between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump and attempt to impress the Americans about the “bona fide of the Pakistanis”, Sareen concluded.

    The views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse