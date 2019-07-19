Public Outcry Over Biometric Toilets in Ministries by Austere Pakistani Gov’t

The VVIP toilets in the Ministry of Industries and Production are restricted to officers above a certain level. However, officers of the same level in other ministries can also use these facilities, reports Express Tribune.
The report, quoting sources, said that these toilets are for the exclusive use of officers of additional secretary rank or above. The employees and staff below the rank of additional secretary are peeved by the move, as toilets in their blocks do not even have basic toiletries, such as soaps.
There has been some criticism against the extravaganza in Pakistan, as netizens cited the bad state of public facilities in the country.
This “گندگی is the reason I don’t want to travel in Pakistan .When I visited last summer Bathrooms at Lahore airport were filthy , even filthy is a small word believe me . Taps were leaking in VIP lounge .— Sofia (@sofiakhan127) March 31, 2019
Biometric recognition machines have been installed outside bathrooms of Ministry of Industries and Production for top ranking officers in the federal capital. This is in contrast to the claims made by #PTI Govt of bringing an end to VIP culture.#Pakistan https://t.co/pSUwkOFWgS— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) July 18, 2019
Uff did you see Lahore airport bathrooms. I literally felt like puking . Even the bathrooms of VIP lounge were pathetic . This is one of the reasons I avoid long distance travel in Pakistan . Basically we are a dirty قوم.— Sofia (@sofiakhan127) October 8, 2018
