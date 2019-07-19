Public Outcry Over Biometric Toilets in Ministries by Austere Pakistani Gov’t

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has installed biometric machines outside toilets in its ministries for top ranking officers. This is in contrast to promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his election campaign to end the “VVIP Culture”.

The VVIP toilets in the Ministry of Industries and Production are restricted to officers above a certain level. However, officers of the same level in other ministries can also use these facilities, reports Express Tribune.

The report, quoting sources, said that these toilets are for the exclusive use of officers of additional secretary rank or above. The employees and staff below the rank of additional secretary are peeved by the move, as toilets in their blocks do not even have basic toiletries, such as soaps.

There has been some criticism against the extravaganza in Pakistan, as netizens cited the bad state of public facilities in the country.

This “گندگی is the reason I don’t want to travel in Pakistan .When I visited last summer Bathrooms at Lahore airport were filthy , even filthy is a small word believe me . Taps were leaking in VIP lounge . — Sofia (@sofiakhan127) March 31, 2019

Biometric recognition machines have been installed outside bathrooms of Ministry of Industries and Production for top ranking officers in the federal capital. This is in contrast to the claims made by #PTI Govt of bringing an end to VIP culture.#Pakistan https://t.co/pSUwkOFWgS — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) July 18, 2019

