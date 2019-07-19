Pakistan to "Grant Consular Access" to Alleged Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav - Report

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. The International Court of Justice in May has halted his execution on India’s appeal.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday that Islamabad would gran consular access to Jadhav, the NDTV broadcaster reported. The ministry also reportedly said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was informed of his rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

"Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Kulbhushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations [...] As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out", the statement said, cited by the NDTV.

According to the media report, a 16-member bench headed by President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, by 15-1 votes ordered Pakistan on Wednesday to undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

The bench, however, reportedly rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court's decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.