New Delhi (Sputnik): India handed over a 23-page dossier to Pakistan on 14 July during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at Wagah Border, accusing Islamabad of arming a secessionist Sikh group to spread terror.

The document alleges that activities of pro-Khalistan groups have significantly increased since 2018.

“Jagroop Singh @Ruoa who visited Pakistan along with a Jatha (group) in November 2016 where he was imparted arms training by fugitive Sikh militant Lakhbir Singh Rode and Harmeet Singh @ PHD to carry out terror attacks in India”, the document added.

The dossier includes the activities of the group with time and date in details. However, Indian government sources emphasised that Islamabad promised that it would not allow any anti-India activity to be carried out from its soil.

The document contains images of secessionist leader Gopal Singh Chawla, a former member of a working group to implement the Kartarpur Corridor Project, meeting Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The Indian government has also designated Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist group.

India's dossier also talked of the pro-Khalistan activities of the group since 2016, when Sikh devotees visited Pakistan. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of providing platforms to anti-India groups in order to radicalise Sikh pilgrims who visit Pakistan four times per year.

"Unfortunately, a large part of this propaganda is perpetuated during the religious functions organised by Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan, and the forum has been exploited to promote the agenda of Khalistan instead of focusing on the religious discourse", the document reads.

Under the bilateral Protocol to Visit Religious Shrines, 1974, the four annual Indian Sikh "Jathas" (groups) visit important gurdwaras in Pakistan every year.