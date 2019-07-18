Register
18:58 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the special session of the International Conference on The Future of Asia Friday, May 31, 2019, in Tokyo

    Duterte Won't Stand Trial in Court by White Person as UN to Probe Him on Human Rights Violations

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Filipino president has repeatedly dismissed accusations of human rights violations, allegedly committed under the banner of his campaign to combat drug lords in his country.

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has slammed the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, calling for an investigation into alleged human rights violations in his country, by saying that he will not stand in a court led by a white person, the Inquirer reported.

    "I will not answer a Caucasian, you must be stupid. Who are you? I am a Filipino. We have our courts here. [Why] you have to bring me somewhere else? I would not like that. I have my country", he said.

    Duterte further stated that at the same time, he is ready to face trial and even punishment, but only in his homeland. He also argued that the courts in the Philippines are working just fine, and thus do not require any interference by the international community into their activities.

    "I will only face, be tried, or face a trial in a Philippine court, presided [over] by a Filipino judge, [and] prosecuted by a Filipino. And maybe they can reimpose the death penalty, [so I can] die on Filipino land", Duterte said.

    The president also shared that he is considering cutting ties with Iceland, which initially introduced the resolution to the Human Rights Council. Earlier, Duterte slammed the country for failing to comprehend the problems of the Philippines, noting that the only problem that Iceland had ever faced was "ice".

    "What is the problem with Iceland? Ice only. That is your problem. You have too much ice, and there is no clear day and night there. So you can understand why there is no crime, no policeman either, and they just go about eating ice", he said.

    Duterte has been facing accusations for some time now, over alleged human rights violations, which purportedly took place during his ongoing war against drugs in the country. His government is suspected of turning a blind eye to extrajudicial killings of suspects, unlawful arrests and even kidnappings allegedly at the hands of police forces. Duterte has repeatedly denied these accusations.

    Related:

    Philippines' Duterte REVEALS How He 'Became a Man' by 'Curing' His HOMOSEXUALITY
    Philippine President Duterte Warns 'Sons of B**ches' Against Impeaching Him
    Duterte Warns US: 'We Can Never Win a War With China'
    Duterte Blasts Iceland's 'Stupid Ice-Eaters' Over UN Vote on Philippines' Narco War
    For Real: Duterte Criminalises Groping, Catcalling and Wolf-Whistling as Sexual Harassment
    Duterte Urges US ‘to Gather All Their Seventh Fleet in Front of’ Beijing Amid S. China Sea Dispute
    Tags:
    human rights, probe, Phillippines, Rodrigo Duterte
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse