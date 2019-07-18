New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Vidya Balan has created a sensation with her Desi version of Tik-Tok. The video, which Vidya has labelled as “Tak-Tuk” (looking or strolling) has left social media in splits.

In the Instagram video, Vidya, who is set for the release of her upcoming Bollywood flick “Mission Mangal,” can be seen at her funniest.

Draped in a traditional Indian saree, the nationally awarded actress explains what the Hindu “Shastras” (scriptures) say about the husband and wife relationship.

View this post on Instagram Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

Vidya lip-syncs to a male priest’s voice: “According to Hindu Shastras, before marriage, every single woman has nine goddesses inside her. Afterwards, the husband’s deeds will completely determine which goddess, good or bad activates in his bride, after the wedding.”

The video has gone viral, and many Bollywood celebrities and netizens were left in peals of laughter while praising Vidya for her Desi efforts.

B-Town heartthrob Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the funny and sensuous video with laughter emojis.

​Vidya's upcoming space mission themed film “Mission Mangal” is creating plenty of buzz in the country, more so because it coincides with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s launch of the nation's second lunar exploration mission “Chandrayaan 2”.